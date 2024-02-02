GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 bullion merchants arrested, ₹5.83 crore seized in Nellore

The accused were owners of various gold shops and were carrying the cash to Chennai without any documents, says SP Tirumaleswar Reddy

February 02, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a major operation, the Nawabpet police of Nellore district, on Thursday, busted a gold smuggling racket, arrested 12 bullion merchants, and seized ₹5.83 cash from their possession.

“The gold traders, all natives of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram were intercepted near Nellore railway station, while they were proceeding to Chennai to procure gold,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Tirumaleswar Reddy.

On a tip-off, that the accused were smuggling gold from Tamil Nadu and evading tax, the team led by Additional SP Soujanya, Deputy SP D. Srinivas Reddy and Nawabpet CI M. Baji, took the 12 jewel traders into custody and recovered the cash from them.

“As the traders could not produce any documents related to the cash, police seized the amount, and the case will be handed over to the Income Tax department for further action,” the SP said on Friday. The modus operandi of the accused was to collect cash from the local bullion traders, purchase yellow metal from Tamil Nadu, smuggle the same to Andhra Pradesh without paying taxes and market the jewellery, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.