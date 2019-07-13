₹1,150 crore for AgriGold victims

The Home Department has been allocated ₹7,461 crore towards improving facilities and manpower. The allocation is 19% more compared to the previous budget, and has a total share of 3.27% in the overall budget of ₹2.27 lakh crore.

In a major allocation, the government on Friday earmarked ₹1,150 crore towards financial support to AgriGold victims.

The Police Recruitment Board was given ₹10.32 crore and ₹7.03 crore allocated for SHOs.

The Intelligence Department was allocated ₹380 crore against the previous year’s ₹263 crore.

For OCTOPUS ₹64 crore, including ₹23 crore for construction of building, was allocated. Commissionerates of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam were allocated ₹255 crore and ₹106 crore respectively.