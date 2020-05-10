11 new cases with Koyambedu link take tally to 112 in Chittoor dist.

Chittoor district on Sunday registered 11 new COVID-19 positive cases, linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, taking the total cases to 112. The new cases had emerged in the rural side of V. Kota, Ramasamudram, Madanapalle, Mulakalacheruvu, Nagari, Vijayapuram and Pichatur mandals.

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta told the media here that in view of the sharp increase in cases, the inter-State borders at Gandrajupalle, NR Peta and Cheekalabailu were under strict surveillance. Collection of samples for testing was intensified in all the mandals which registered new cases. “So far, 250 persons with Koyambedu links were identified, of which 26 had turned positive to the virus,” he said.

Migrant workers

Referring to the migrant workers setting out on foot for their destinations in other States, the Collector said that voluntary groups and the personnel on COVID-19 duties should have a humanitarian approach towards them, and provide them with food and shelter at the special camps. He said that the district administration was in touch with the railway authorities regarding special trains to the North for the migrant workers.

Instructions were issued to all the Arogyasri network hospitals to collect samples from vulnerable sections with possible links to Koyambedu, including drivers, cleaners and hamalis. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district officials and come out voluntarily for the tests.

Contacts’ identification

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said that special parties were formed to identify the prime contacts with Koyambedu market. The personnel in the red zones were instructed to contain public movement between 7 pm and 7.am, particularly in the rural areas. “The vehicles of the violators would be seized and released only after the lockdown is lifted. Criminal cases would be registered against the violators,” he said.