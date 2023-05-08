11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to experience heatwave on Tuesday

May 08, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eleven mandals in four districts of the State are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

Only one mandal in Anakapalli district experienced heatwave conditions on Monday. All the stations recorded maximum temperatures of less than 40 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kurnool.

On Tuesday, two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, four each in Anakapalli and Kakinada and one mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

On Wednesday, 19 mandals in Anakapalli (3 mandals), Guntur (2), Kakinada (2), Krishna (1), Parvathipuram Manyam (9) and Vizianagaram (2) are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains continued to occur in isolated places across the State on Monday.

Gudem Kothaveedi mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district received 31.25 mm of rainfall while Halaharvi of Kurnool received 24 mm. Some mandals in Kadapa, Annamayya, Nandyal, Vizianagaram, Sri Satya Sai, Chittoor, Anantapur, NTR, Guntur, Nellore and Palnadu received light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall may occur at isolated places in the State on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per India Meteorological Department’s forecast.