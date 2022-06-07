11 arrested in football player’s murder case

The Patamata police have arrested eleven persons, who allegedly murdered a youth, G. Deepak Akash (24), at Kanakadurga Gazetted Officers Colony, in the city on May 31.

The police arrested the prime accused, Sriram Gopi Krishna alias Prabha, and 10 of his accomplices, who allegedly killed Deepak Akash. The deceased was a football player.

Friendship with a girl led to the rivalry between Deepak Akash and his friend Gopi Krishna, which led to the murder, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P. Jashua.

The DCP told newsmen here on Tuesday that Deepak Akash and Gopi Krishna, along with some others consumed liquor on May 31. They had an altercation and exchanged blows.

After some time, the accused allegedly attacked the victim with lethal weapons killing him on the spot. The accused were all natives of Gunadala, said Task Force Additional DCP K. Srinivas Rao.