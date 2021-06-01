11 arrested for selling black fungus medicine at ₹60K a vial

The City police arrested 11 persons for blackmarketing medicine for Mucormycosis through WhatsApp contacts on Monday. Police seized 10 vials of Amphotericin-B Liposome from them, according to a release. The gang was caught attempting to sell each vial for ₹60,000.

The accused include Dandla Adireddy of Bhavanipuram, Kathula Naveen Kumar of Moghalrajpuram, wife and husband Dr. Atluri Nagamani and Sunil Kumar of Pappula Mill Road, Kalava Harshad Kumar of Chittinagar, Madhu Sudhakar of Payakapuram, Batra Abhijeet, Kattumala Deepak Kumar and Koka Srihari of Ayodhya Nagar, Kommuri Mahesh of Devinagar and Tadisetti Nagoor Babu of Mutyalampadu.

Police said that some of the gang members were connected through a WhatsApp group. Adireddy and his associate Naveen Kumar were allegedly into reselling medicines, oxygen concentrators and others through the group for profit and were asked to procure medicine for black fungus by another gang Nagoor Babu and friends.

Adireddy allegedly bought the medicines through his driver Srihari from Hyderabad and sold each vial for ₹47,000 to Naveen who in turn sold each vial for ₹49,000 to the couple.

Dr. Nagamani and Sunil then sold the medicines to Harshad for ₹51,000 a vial, and Nagoor and friends tried to sell each for ₹60,000 at Penamaluru to a person who contacted them on WhatsApp.

Dr. Nagamani bought Remdesivir vials for ₹35,000 each few weeks ago from Naveen through a medical shop owner. Dr. Nagamani who studied MBBS is not working currently.