10,831 candidates qualify in LAWCET

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman S. Vijaya Raju released AP LAWCET-2019 results on Monday.

Prof. Raju said that 10,831 candidates have qualified in the two-year LLM course (AP PGLCET), three-year BL/LLM course and five-year BL/LLM entrance test.

Vemuru Leela Krishna of Vijayawada topped the list while Bondili Ravikiran Singh of Visakhapatnam bagged the second rank in AP PGLCET-2019.

For the three-year course, Konda Venkata Siva Reddy of Kadapa district achieved the top rank and R. Jagadeesh of Tirupati got the second rank.

In the five-year course entrance test, Metta Suraj of Tekkali in Srikakulam district bagged the first rank and T. Kiran Kumar Reddy of Kurnool district achieved the second rank, said LAWCET Chairman and Sri Krishna Devaraya University Vice-Chancellor S.M. Rahamtullah.

Rank cards

The candidates can download their rank cards from May 22. The total seats available in 70 universities and colleges were 8,966, said AP LAWCET convenor prof. G. Vijaya Kumar.

The pass percentage was 95.31, 93.74 and 95.42 for the three tests respectively, the Vice-Chancellor said.