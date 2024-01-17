GIFT a SubscriptionGift
105 cases registered against rooster fight organisers in West Godavari 

While 49 cases were registered in Narsapuram division, 28 cases each were registered in Bhimavaram and Tadepalligudem divisions

January 17, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered 105 cases against the organisers of rooster fights in the West Godavari district.

West Godavari SP U. Raviprakash has said that 49 cases have been registered in the Narsapuram police division, and 28 cases each were registered in the Bhimavaram and Tadepalligudem police divisions.

“Raids on rooster fights will continue for some more days. All the police and revenue officials have been told to destroy the rooster fight rinks,” said the SP.

Police raids are also being conducted in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

