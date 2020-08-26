₹10,311 crore sanctioned for projects in Rayalaseema

The government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for approximately ₹10,311 crore for various irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region through separate GOs issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Aditya Nath Das.
The sanctions are for ₹5,036 crore for investigating and constructing schemes to lift water from Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) to Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and for ₹3,557 crore for upgrading Gandikota-Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR) lifts and Gandikota-Paidipalem lifts.
Besides, the government gave administrative sanction for ₹1,113 crore for investigation, design and construction of a lift scheme in Kadapa district for lifting 350 cusecs of water in two stages — CBR to Yerraballi tank and Yerraballi tank to the Giddangivaripalli reservoir.
Relief for affected villages
This project includes construction of a new reservoir near Giddangivaripalli for storing 1.20 tmcft to supply irrigation water to the seven Uranium Corporation of India Limited project-affected villages for 10,000 acres under micro-irrigation in Vemula and Pulivendula mandals of Kadapa district.
Further, the government accorded administrative sanction for about ₹605 crore for investigation, design, excavation and lining of the additional Gandikota tunnel to carry 10,000 cusecs for feeding the Gandikota reservoir from KM 52.184 To KM 58.835 of the GNSS flood flow canal.
