101-year-old defies COVID-19 in A.P.

A 101-year-old woman, P. Mangamma of Tirupati, became cynosure of the TTD’s Sri Padmavathi COVID Hospital on Saturday evening, when she was discharged in a hale and healthy condition, after successfully completing 14-day isolation period, giving a tough fight to the dreaded virus.

According to the SVIMS authorities, the woman was admitted to the isolation ward after she tested positive. Institute director B. Vengamma, observed that at a time when the COVID was creating fear among the public, the 101-year-old woman’s tryst with the virus and her triumph against it was a big inspiration to all with message that shedding of fear against COVID-19 was need of the hour. Senior medical and paramedical staff bid her adieu, providing her with the governmental benefit of ₹2,000.