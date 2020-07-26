Andhra Pradesh

101-year-old defies COVID-19 in A.P.

P. Mangamma of Tirupati was discharged in a hale and healthy condition, after successfully completing 14-day isolation period.

A 101-year-old woman, P. Mangamma of Tirupati, became cynosure of the TTD’s Sri Padmavathi COVID Hospital on Saturday evening, when she was discharged in a hale and healthy condition, after successfully completing 14-day isolation period, giving a tough fight to the dreaded virus.

According to the SVIMS authorities, the woman was admitted to the isolation ward after she tested positive. Institute director B. Vengamma, observed that at a time when the COVID was creating fear among the public, the 101-year-old woman’s tryst with the virus and her triumph against it was a big inspiration to all with message that shedding of fear against COVID-19 was need of the hour. Senior medical and paramedical staff bid her adieu, providing her with the governmental benefit of ₹2,000.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2020 8:21:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/101-yr-old-defies-covid-19-in-ap/article32194988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY