1,000 students take part in pool campus drive in Vizianagaram
As many as 1,000 students of engineering and conventional degree background took part in a ‘pool campus drive’ oragnised at Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vizianagaram, its principal V.V. Rama Reddy has said.
Dean (Training and Placement) G. Prakash Babu said students from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Parvatipuram took part in the drive exclusively conducted by the Amazon for its human resources wings in Bengaluru.
Mr. Rama Reddy said the selected students would got an annual salary package of ₹3.2 lakh, along with ₹75,000 as initial bonus. College vice-principal Tammneni Haribabu and coordinator (training and placements) P. Jagannath Varma congratulated the students.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.