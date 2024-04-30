GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10-year rigorous imprisonment for accused in gang rape case

April 30, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Sessions Court here, awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment for two accused, who detained and raped a 37-year-old woman at Penamaluru in Krishna district, in 2022. The accused, A. Srinivas, K. Ravi and K. Nagaraju, took the victim to their house in Auto Nagar under the pretext of giving housekeeping work and sexually abused her.

The trio held her hostage for three days in December 2022, leaving burn marks on her with cigarette butts. The court convicted Srinivas and Nagaraju on Monday, while another accused, Ravi, is in absconding, the Krishna district police said.

