10 positive cases with Koyambedu links emerge in Chittoor district

After a week’s lull, Chittoor district witnessed a sudden spike in positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the detection of 10 cases in a single day, all linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

The official machinery, led by Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar and District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah, rushed to V. Kota, 30 km from Kuppam, where five positive cases had emerged. All these five were drivers, cleaners and collection agents, residing at Patrapalle locality of V. Kota mandal headquarters, working in the transportation of vegetables from Kuppam region to Koyambedu market. The five were among the 21 suspect cases sent for quarantine, the DMHO said.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari said that two positive cases were reported at Mulakalacheruvu and Madanapalle mandals on Friday. These two were also linked to the Koyambedu market. “Several people in Madanapalle division eke out a living depending on vegetable crops, transporting them to Chennai and Bengaluru. Now, the new cases are those who visited the Koyambedu market. Identification of other possible contacts is under way,” Mr. Achari said.

At Satyavedu, two positive cases were reported with Koyambedu links. A week ago, the neighbouring Uttukotta town in Tamil Nadu, just one kilometre away from Nagalapuram police limits, witnessed positive cases linked to Koyambedu. Immediately, the Satyavedu circle police launched identification of people who maintained links with Koyambedu. In this process, two COVID-19 positive cases had surfaced. One more positive case linked to Koyambedu was reported at Varadaiahpalem mandal. The area police earmarked red zones in the two mandals.

Mr. Senthil Kumar told the media at V. Kota that due to the inter-State business activity involving vegetables, several people kept shuttling between Chennai and Chittoor district, from Satyavedu in the east to Kuppam in the west. “We have alerted the officials in all the police station limits to identify the possible cases with Koyambedu links. We have also appealed to the drivers, cleaners and other workers to voluntarily come forward for COVID tests,” he said.

Meanwhile, V. Kota was converted into a containment zone on the Chittoor-Krishnagiri-Hosur NH.

Testing mandatory

Meanwhile, the district issued a notice to all traders buying supplies from the wholesale market to notify the control room.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran announced that the wholesale traders of vegetables and fruits in the district should alert 08562-245259 or 259179 about the trucks arriving into the district, details of their drivers and information on the workers involved for loading and unloading the cargo.

Such persons should visit the COVID hospital at Fatima college, Proddatur Government Hospital or contact their nearest medical officer to get themselves checked as a precaution.