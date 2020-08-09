Andaman and Nicobar going to be maritime and startup hub: Modi

He will inaugurate a submarine optical fibre cable between Chennai and the islands on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the Andaman and Nicobar islands region, owing to its strategic importance, was going to be developed as a “maritime and startup hub” and highlighted his government’s development initiatives for it.

He said this during a video link with BJP workers from the Union Territory a day before he is to inaugurate a submarine optical fibre cable between Chennai and islands.

“The region will no longer face any problem in getting virtually connected to the outside world.”

The BJP has projected the inauguration of the submarine optical fibre as the islands turning “digitally independent” on August 10.

“The region will play an important role in our government’s self-reliant India project and the growth of new India,” Mr. Modi said highlighting the Andaman archipelago’s significance in the freedom movement.

High-impact projects

He said 12 islands of the archipelago have been selected for high-impact projects with an emphasis on boosting trade of sea-based, organic and coconut-based products of the region.

He said the proposed transhipment hub in the Andamans will help the group of islands become an important centre of blue economy and a maritime and startup hub.

Over 300 km of national highway is expected to be completed in record time, he said, adding his government is working to improve air connectivity within these islands and between them and the rest of the country.

Noting that his government has brought in more education facilities, including law and medical colleges, to the region, Mr. Modi asked the BJP workers to inform the masses about the changes the Central government has ushered in and how things were earlier.

BJP president J.P. Nadda, who also addressed the meeting, hailed Prime Minister Modi for his work in dealing with the pandemic. The daily testing has risen to five lakh from 1,500 earlier, he said.

High infection rate

Andaman and Nicobar BJP leader Vishal Jolly highlighted the high COVID-19 infection rate among the local population and said many health centres may close due to doctors and paramedical staff getting infected. He praised the development works brought about by the Centre to the region.

Local BJP leaders spoke about the relief work undertaken by the party as the Prime Minister listened to them and later praised their efforts.