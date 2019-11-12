Amritsar youth shot dead in the U.S.

A 21-year-old youth from Mattewal village in Amritsar was shot dead in Mississippi in the U.S. He was killed following a scuffle with a man who was trying to steal from his store.

The incident occurred on Saturday. Akshaypreet Singh alias Monu, hailing from Mattewal, noticed the man on the CCTV camera pocketing some articles from the store and objected to it. A scuffle ensued, and the ‘thief’ whipped out a pistol and shot him dead at point blank range.

A pall of gloom descended upon Mattewal village when the news of his killing reached here. His family was in a festive mood, celebrating the birth of Akshaypreet Singh’s nephew.

“The news of Akshaypreet’s killing reached us when we were celebrating the birth of a son to his elder brother Lovepreet,” said the slain youth’s uncle Sohan Singh on Tuesday.

Akshaypreet had gone to the Mississippi around three years ago to manage some shops owned by his father Bakshish Singh.

Akshaypreet suffered three gunshot wounds and died on the spot, said Mr. Singh, adding there was no one at the shop when the incident took place.

Akshaypreet’s mother lives here in the village ancestral house. She has been inconsolable after the incident, said Mr. Singh.