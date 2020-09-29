Amnesty International halts India operations

The organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work, Amnesty said in a media release.

Amnesty International on Tuesday announced that it is halting India operations after the Union government froze its bank accounts.

Terming government's action as the "latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations", Amnesty accused the Centre of constant harassment using its machinary including the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police.

“The continuing crackdown on Amnesty International India over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts is not accidental. The constant harassment by government agencies including the Enforcement Directorate is a result of our unequivocal calls for transparency in the government, more recently for accountability of the Delhi police and the Government of India regarding the grave human rights violations in Delhi riots and Jammu & Kashmir. For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent,” said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

The attacks on Amnesty International India and other outspoken human rights organizations, activists and human rights defenders is only an extension of the various repressive policies and sustained assault by the government on those who speak truth to power, the India handle of Amnesty tweeted.