Amnesty for independent probe into civilian killings in Kashmir

Amnesty said the killing of three persons from the Hindu minority community last week added to the list of violent incidents since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

It says Indian authorities must take urgent steps for the protection of people of Kashmir

Amnesty International India on Friday called for a quick and independent probe into the recent killings of civilians in Kashmir.

In a statement, Amnesty said the killing of three persons from the Hindu minority community last week added to the list of violent incidents since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.

“The Indian authorities must take urgent steps for the protection of the people of Kashmir. For decades, people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered from gross human rights violations and abuses committed by both state and non-state actors. The sheer impunity with which the human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been systematically disregarded by Indian authorities must end if we are to fulfil the rights of victims and help ensure that such abuses against civilians are not repeated,” said Aakar Patel, the chair of Amnesty International India Board.

According to media reports, Amnesty said, at least 19 civilians had been killed so far this year, of which seven were Hindus.