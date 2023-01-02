HamberMenu
Amit Shah to tour 11 States in January as part of ‘Lok Sabha pravaas’ programme

The programme involves Ministers to oversee organisational readiness and identify constituency- and State-level issues that can be raised

January 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a political touring across 11 States in January, as part of the ‘Lok Sabha pravaas’ programme aimed at the next General elections.

The programme, launched last year by the BJP, involves Ministers in the Union government touring a cluster of three to four Lok Sabha constituencies at a time to oversee organisational readiness and identify constituency- and State-level issues that can be raised.

Mr. Shah will be going to Tripura on January 5th, the day when a State-wide yatra will be flagged off for the upcoming Assembly polls there. On January 6th, he will be in Manipur and Nagaland; the latter State, too, is going into Assembly polls this year.

After visiting Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on January 7th, Mr. Shah will move to Andhra Pradesh the next day. He will be in Uttar Pradesh, a State where he was the party’s general secretary during the 2014 General Elections, on January 16th and then move to West Bengal on 17th.

On January 28th, Mr. Shah will come down south to Huballi in North Karnataka, an important seat in the upcoming Assembly polls in the State. He will end the month with visits to Haryana and Punjab on January 29th.

Reviews of the ‘Lok Sabha pravaas’ programme have seen several Ministers getting pulled up for not completing their quota of organisational work that the party had assigned them. Mr. Shah’s tour can be seen as a signal to indicate that he was leading by example on this.

