Amit Shah to have direct dialogue with Kashmiris during upcoming 3-day J&K visit: BJP

He will attend a public meeting in Rajouri on October 1 and a rally in Baramulla on October 2

The BJP unit of J&K started preparations ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to J&K, where he will address rallies in Jammu’s Rajouri and Kashmir valley’s Baramulla districts.

Mr. Shah will arrive in J&K on September 30 and attend a public meeting in Rajouri on October 1 and another rally in Baramulla on October 2.

“These will be mega rallies. He is likely to talk about several issues regarding the people of Kashmir in the rally in Baramulla. It will be a direct dialogue with the people of Kashmir,” Sunil Sharma, former Minister and BJP’s Kashmir Affairs in-charge, said.

The Union Minister will also take stock of several developmental projects and security issues, Mr. Sharma added.

The Union Home Minister’s scheduled visit has fuelled speculation about a likely hint by Mr. Shah to the party workers to start preparations for the much-awaited Assembly elections in the Union Territory. The last Assembly elections in J&K were held in 2018. Many see Mr. Shah’s public rallies as the BJP starting to prepare for elections in the UT, as the party aims to have a Hindu Chief Minister and will attempt to cross the mark of 50 in the 90-member Assembly.

“Election is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India. The BJP is always ready for elections here,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Shah is also scheduled to pay obeisance to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during his three-day visit to J&K. “Mr. Shah’s visit will be a big step to strengthen the belief of the people in the BJP and the Central government,” Mr. Sharma added.

All eyes of the Pahari community are on the upcoming visit of Mr. Shah. The community had been demanding Schedule Caste (SC) status on the lines of Gujjars and Bakerwals in J&K. Several BJP leaders had been hinting at granting the same. Both Rajouri and Baramulla districts have a sizeable population of Paharis.

The previous visit of Mr. Shah to J&K was in October 2021.

