Amit Shah to get on board Narendra Modi Cabinet?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held marathon meetings on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon to finalise the list of the new Council of Ministers to be administered the oath of office on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior party leader Rajnath Singh, too, met Mr. Modi, with sources saying that the issue of just what Mr. Shah’s role in the new government would be was also on the anvil.

Sources said Mr. Shah was keen on retaining the top party post, with several State elections ahead, including Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, but his presence in the Union Cabinet, tweaking the old “one man one post” rule of the BJP, was also being considered. Principal secretary to the PM, Nripendra Mishra and Additional principal secretary P.K. Mishra were at Mr. Shah’s residence.

At the time of going to press, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Nripendra Mishra and additional principal secretary P.K. Mishra were at the residence of BJP chief Amit Shah and reports indicated that calls to prospective ministers would be made through the night and early morning, for the 7pm swearing in ceremony on Thursday. Sources said that many of the senior ministers of the previous government were to be repeated, however, no portfolios were discussed. Senior former ministers like Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Arjun Ram Meghwal were seen visiting Mr Shah at his residence but excused themselves from confirming whether they were being made ministers on Thursday. Senior party leaders said that Prime Minister Modi’s warning at the NDA’s parliamentary party meet on Saturday that discretion on government business was to be maintained meant that most of those called will await official announcements to be made tomorrow.

NDA allies are expected to get one Cabinet and one minister of state berth in the council of ministers. As for the BJP’s quota, sources did not confirm any names, but added that regional aspirations and the BJP’s own political imperatives with regard to expansion in West Bengal and state elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana were likely to inform the selections from those states. The BJP’s good performance in the southern states of Karnataka and Telangana (the party won four seats, one of them being Nizmabad earlier held by K Kavitha, daughter of state chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao) will also be rewarded with ministerial berths.

The ceremony

According to Rashtrapati Bhawan sources, nearly 6000 invites have been sent in India and abroad for a ceremony that will be attended by several heads of government of BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Significantly, 50 family members of BJP workers killed in alleged political violence in West Bengal have also been invited, which prompted state chief minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her acceptance to attend the ceremony.

Arrangements have been made for a Hi-tea following the ceremony for guests and a dinner for invited VIPs especially international heads of government. Dal Raisina, a speciality of the Rashtrapati Bhawan kitchen, which requires cooking for 48 hours is also on the dinner menu. Puducherry chief minister V Narayanswamy said he would be attending the ceremony while his party colleagues ad chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel may likely skip it, although apart from Mr Bhagel, nobody has officially announced this. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his inability to attend but sent his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi.

Before the ceremony

Prime Minister Modi will, along with BJP MPs visit the Samadhi of late prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and the National War Memorial at India gate, in the first half of the day.