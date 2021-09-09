Amit Shah reviews J&K security, development programmes

Meeting held amid serious concern among security agencies over challenges after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements and progress in the implementation of various development programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was held amid serious concern among the security agencies over the challenges in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the intelligence agencies, besides senior functionaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs and J&K attended the meeting.

Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, Central Reserve Police Force Director General Kuldeep Singh and J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were also present.

During the two-hour deliberations, Mr. Shah appreciated all the development initiatives of the Union Territory (UT)administration. The current security scenario in the UT, threat perceptions and the course of action to be taken by the security agencies were discussed.

Drone threat

Among the challenges faced by the security forces is the use of drones from across the border to carry out terror attacks and smuggle in explosives, weapons and drugs. The government has been exploring various ways to counter this threat, particularly after the June drone attack inside the Jammu Air Force Station.

The agencies are also on high alert to prevent any infiltration attempt. Since January, more than 90 terrorists, including over a dozen Pakistani nationals, have been neutralised by the security forces in J&K.