Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh accuse Mamata Banerjee of putting ‘arrogance above public welfare’

West Bengal CM skipped cyclone relief review meeting with PM

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of putting “arrogance above public welfare” after she skipped a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cyclone relief.

The PM had on Friday visited Odisha and West Bengal and held review meetings in both the States on the post-cyclone situation.

“Mamata Didi’s conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today’s petty behaviour reflects that,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

During Mr. Modi’s tour, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the meeting with him in Odisha, while Ms. Banerjee skipped the meeting in her State.

She, however, submitted a report to the PM on the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the State, and sought a ₹20,000 crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted that he was “stunned” by Ms. Banerjee’s behaviour “as both Prime Minister and chief minister are not individuals and swear by the constitution to serve the public”.