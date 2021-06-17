National

Amit Shah launches helpline for cyber fraud

Amit Shah  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a national helpline, 155260, and its reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud. The helpline was soft-launched on April 1.

The helpline has been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, all major banks, payment banks, wallets and online merchants.

Since its soft launch, in a short span of two months, the helpline has assisted in saving more than ₹1.85 crore, with Delhi and Rajasthan saving ₹58 lakh and ₹53 lakh, said a government release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 10:04:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/amit-shah-launches-helpline-for-cyber-fraud/article34843393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY