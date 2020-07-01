Coronavirus | Amit Shah chairs top-level meet to discuss COVID-19 situation

National

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, Indian Council of Medical Research chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and senior officials.

Emerging from the two-hour meeting, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “It was to discuss the overall situation pertaining to COVID infection in the country.”

Mr. Shah, who had earlier intervened to micro-manage the COVID preparedness in Delhi, chaired the meeting to discuss the testing and other criteria in the country.

