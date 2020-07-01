Coronavirus | Amit Shah chairs top-level meet to discuss COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.
The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, Indian Council of Medical Research chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and senior officials.
Emerging from the two-hour meeting, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “It was to discuss the overall situation pertaining to COVID infection in the country.”
Mr. Shah, who had earlier intervened to micro-manage the COVID preparedness in Delhi, chaired the meeting to discuss the testing and other criteria in the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath