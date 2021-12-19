Amit Shah calls for better coordination between NDRF, SDRF

Lauds NDRF for efforts in disaster relief, management within country and across the globe

Stressing the need for better coordination between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) in individual States, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that unless the two outfits worked in closer affinity, problems could arise in rescue efforts during major calamities.

Mr. Shah, who formally inaugurated the camp of fifth NDRF Battalion near Talegaon in Pune, congratulated the NDRF for its swift response towards disasters within the country as well as the dedication of its personnel in tackling calamities in other countries across the globe.

“Unless more efforts are made in conjoint training and practice between the NDRF and the SDRF teams in individual States, we will not be successful in saving maximum lives during major disasters. Though the work of SDRF personnel in most States has been satisfactory, they are in need of guidance in terms of training and adaptability with the latest equipment. Hence, the NDRF and SDRF must coordinate and train jointly,” said the Minister.

Lavishing praise on the continuing efforts of the NDRF jawans in rescue and relief work within the country as well as foreign countries like Nepal or Japan, Mr. Shah noted that their sensitivity and humane disposition was “remarkable”.

Sigh of relief

“It is critical that 16 NDRF battalions today are strategically stationed at various places across the country for swift response to any disaster across the nation. It is commendable how in such a short time, the NDRF has established these battalions… In the event of any disaster anywhere in the country, people heave a sigh of relief when they see NDRF personnel in their orange uniforms,” Mr. Shah said, praising the exploits of the NDRF jawans.

Observing that the NDRF’s work in aiding in disaster management and relief in neighbouring countries had won plaudits for the outfit, the Home Minister urged the NDRF form a team to study all dimensions and problems in disaster management across the globe.

“This ought to take the NDRF to becoming one of the best disaster response forces in the world, which it already is in the making,” Mr. Shah said.

The Home Minister also inaugurated a new building of the city’s Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) facility, making it the seventh such facility in the country.

Criminal conviction rate

Remarking that India’s overall rate of criminal conviction was very low as compared to other countries in the world, Mr. Shah said the rate would only increase if there was stress on scientific evidence during investigation and prosecution of a case.

“More efforts are needed in this direction to make sure that we have a robust internal security environment. A countrywide network forensic sciences laboratories will certainly help ensure this,” he said.