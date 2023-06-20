Amit Agrawal takes charge as CEO of UIDAI

June 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Amit Agrawal, a 1993 batch IAS officer, took charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which administers Aadhaar, on Tuesday.

Mr. Agrawal, who is from the Chhattisgarh cadre, was earlier an Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Prior to this, he was an Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

His appointment comes after Saurabh Garg, the previous CEO, was appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in April.

In Chhattisgarh, Mr. Agrawal served as the Finance Secretary and the Secretary in charge of the Departments of Commercial Tax and Technical Education in the State government.

In the IT Ministry, Mr. Agrawal was involved with innovation efforts, as well as in the development of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. The Bill is expected to be deliberated in Parliament this year.