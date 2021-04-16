Amidst speculation former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh meets PM Modi

It is learnt reliably that the Prime Minister discussed a number of issues during the meeting which lasted for half an hour.

Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday triggering speculation. Mr. Natwar Singh who had been away from public life during the COVID-19 pandemic was driven to the Prime Minister’s Residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the meeting.

It was learnt reliably that Mr. Modi discussed a number of issues during the meeting which lasted for half an hour.

Mr. Natwar Singh, who hails from the royal family of Bharatpur, joined the Indian Foreign Service on April 14, 1953 and served in Indian missions in Beijing, Washington DC, Warsaw and was in charge of the NAM summit of 1983 during the last stint of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He served as the External Affairs Minister in the first UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh when India firmed up ties with the United States which ultimately led to the India-U.S. civil nuclear deal.

Mr. Natwar Singh, a prolific writer, published his autobiography One Life is Not Enough in 2014.