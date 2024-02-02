GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid political drama, 44 Jharkhand MLAs land in Hyderabad

Sources have confirmed that a total of 44 MLAs, representing Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have arrived in Hyderabad.

February 02, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
JMM-led ruling alliance’s MLAs arrive at the Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad, on February 2, 2024.

JMM-led ruling alliance’s MLAs arrive at the Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad, on February 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following a day filled with suspense and uncertainty on February 1, two chartered aircrafts carrying Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance MLAs from Jharkhand touched down at Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport on February 2 afternoon.

As per an aircraft tracking website, two aircrafts, a Dassault Falcon 2000 with registration VT-ARO and an Embraer ERJ-135LR with registration VT-JSI departed from Ranchi and landed at Begumpet airport around 3.30 p.m.

Sources have confirmed that a total of 44 MLAs, representing Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have arrived in Hyderabad. The MLAs are en route to the Leonia resort in Shamirpet, according to the same source.

The unfolding drama began on Thursday when reports emerged that Jharkhand MLAs were being transported to Hyderabad from Ranchi. Confusion ensued regarding whether the planes carrying the MLAs would land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad or Begumpet Airport.

Amidst ongoing speculation about the landing time, adverse weather conditions at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport delayed the departure of the planes.

Adding to the confusion on February 1, a large crowd gathered outside Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills on February 1, anticipating that the MLAs might be accommodated there. The situation escalated to the point where the hotel had to seek police assistance to disperse the crowd gathered outside their premises.

