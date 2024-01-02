Fuel stations in Hyderabad go dry as motorists queue up

January 02, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Fuel supply was hit, and panic-buying was the order of the day at petrol bunks across Hyderabad, owing to the nation-wide strike called organised by petroleum tanker drivers.

The drivers had called for a strike given the stringent penalties prescribed against hit-and-run cases under the new criminal laws. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, those involved in such accidents can face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to ₹ 7 lakh, in case they do not inform the authorities of the accident.

Long queues were witnessed across petrol bunks in the city. While many motorists and commuters who had reached petrol bunks to top-up their vehicles were caught unawares by the massive rush, a few others, anticipating the rush, said that they managed to avoid the fuel refilling frenzy.

Even as people poured into petrol bunks, some ran out of stock and had to display boards stating that they had exhausted their supply of fuel. Long queues were seen along the 100 Feet Road near Madhapur, and at petrol bunks in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Similar scenes were witnessed in other parts of the city such as Falaknuma in the Old City as well as areas in Mallepally, Murad Nagar and Mehdipatnam.

As a mark of solidarity, the Telangana Lorry Owners Association too has been supporting the strike.

Police step in

Though petrol bunks displayed boards stating there is no fuel, motorists continued to wait. As the queue started to grow, police blocked the road leading to a petrol bunk on Road Number. 12, Banjara Hills with barricades and diverted traffic. Bumper-to-bumper traffic for long distances was witnessed wherever there are petrol bunks. Police had to step in to regulate the queue at an Indian Oil fuel station at Langar Houz.

