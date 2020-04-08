National

Ambedkar birthday declared closed holiday for Central govt. offices

The Centre had recently extended the tenure of officers at several positions, whose term was to end between March 25 and April 30, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak./ Photo for representation

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Wednesday declared April 14, 2020, birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as a “closed holiday” for all Central government offices including the industrial establishments throughout India.

“The above holiday is also being notified in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act,” said the DoPT order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday extended the tenures of officials working at the level of Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretary, appointed under the Central Staffing Scheme or through the Civil Services Board procedure.

The extension has been given till June 30 or until further orders to the officials who are completing their regular or already extended tenure between March 25 and April 30. The order will not apply on completion of the tenure/extended tenure on superannuation.

The decision is learnt to have been taken to ensure smooth implementation of all the measures being taken in the fight against COVID-19. The government has already issued orders to facilitate the movement of all those involved in the execution of essential services.

