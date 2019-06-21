Ambassadors, diplomats take part in World Yoga Day event

Nearly 60 ambassadors of various countries stretched and bent in different yogic postures in unison here to mark the International Day of Yoga, with many hailing the ancient practice as a “wonderful contribution” of India to the world.

Envoys and several senior diplomats from India and other countries performed various asanas at a Yoga Day event hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “Its [yoga’s] growing reach and acceptance is evident everywhere and I am sure particularly in the countries that are represented here.”

“By celebrating the International Day of Yoga together, we celebrate our common humanity. We are recognising that we have shared bonds. We are also acknowledging our sense of a shared global destiny,” he said.

“Its inclusion as world intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO underlines its global significance and benefits for entire humanity,” Jaishankar said.

Dominican Republic’s envoy in New Delhi and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos told PTI, “About 100 countries were represented at the event. Nearly 60 ambassadors took part in it, besides senior diplomats.”

Ambassadors of Germany, Venezuela, Egypt, Israel, Bhutan, Estonia, Slovenia, Gambia, Nepal, Bosnia-Herzegovina took part in the event.

Envoy of Venezuela Coromoto Godoy, who took charge as ambassador in May, said “This is the first time I took part in any Yoga Day event. It was wonderful, and I feel so relaxed. My husband and I, who also attended the event, both do yoga before starting work at the embassy,” sporting a thematic white Yoga Day t-shirt.

“India and Venezuela both are very spiritual countries. I love India and its culture. Yoga is a wonderful contribution of India to the world,” she told PTI.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations Akhilesh Mishra were also present on the occasion.