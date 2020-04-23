Allow media persons to cross Delhi-Noida border with photo ID: NBA

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow media persons and their support staff in Noida to travel across the Delhi-Noida border with their photo identity cards instead of special passes.

Under an order issued by the Nodia District Magistrate, media personnel will also be required to carry special passes to cross the border.

In its letter, the NBA said news channels played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic with timely dissemination of updated information. “This information, including the details of testing centres, hospitals, treatment protocols, social distancing measures and the like, is constantly updated as scientists and authorities learn more and more about the virus. Generating immediate public awareness of these developments can spell the difference between life and death, and can greatly help combat the pandemic,” it said.

The NBA said reporters or cameramen were not alone in running a news channel and they needed a large number of support staff. Since the public transport had been suspended, the channels were arranging cabs for their workers. And getting curfew passes for all would be nearly impossible, it said.