Monsoon Session: Centre offers to discuss all topics, Opposition cites lack of time

The government has decided to convene another all-party meeting on the current Sri Lankan crisis on July 19, 2022.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his colleagues Prahlad Joshi and Piyush Chaowla seen during all-party meeting, in Delhi on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Centre convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi on July 17, 2022 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on July 18, 2022.

Attended by leaders of about 36 parties, the meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Mr. Singh assured the leaders that the Centre is ready to discuss any issues in Parliament and requested the cooperation of all parties for a smooth running of the session. The Opposition criticised the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre invited 45 political parties of which 36 attended the meeting. "36 leaders put forth their views, gave suggestions and demanded some issues to be discussed by the Government. We are ready to discuss any issue in Parliament," Mr. Joshi said.

The Government has decided to call another all-party meeting to be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka. It will be held on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi said.

Senior Congress leader raised the issue of the absence of Modi in the meeting. Joshi retorted after the meeting that before 2014, the Prime Minister never used to attend all-party meetings before the session. "How many times did Manmohan Singh attend the all-party meeting?," Mr. Joshi asked.

Opposition leaders will meet separately to chart the floor strategy for the session. Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting that they raised 13 issues in the all-party meeting. "Government will present 32 bills in Parliament session of which only 14 Bills are ready by now. They didn't even tell us about those 14 bills. We will barely have 14 working days in session. We have to discuss 20 topics and pass 32 bills," Mr. Kharge said. The opposition is trying to raise issues including Chinese incursion, foreign policy, changes in Forest Conversation Act, issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiri pandits and attack against Congress leaders.