All-party meet: new faces, new thinking, says PM Modi

Ahead of the new session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an all-party meeting, said like “new faces in Parliament, there should be new thinking” and urged members to introspect about the functioning of the Parliament in the past two years.

He chaired the meeting, which was attended by representatives of all parties, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Derek O’Brien.

The government also reached out to the Parliament with a series of meetings including a dinner meeting for all MPs to be hosted by the Prime Minister on June 20.

In addition, he has convened a meeting of the presidents of all the parties that are represented in Parliament to debate on a host of issues of One Nation One Election.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Naye Chehre ke Nayi Soch hona chahiye (New faces should result in new thinking)”.

“Idealogical fight will continue”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Azad said that they were “not opposed” to all those Bills that are in the interest of the people. There should be a discussion on farmers distress, unemployment and drought, he said.

Mr. Azad told said that while the Opposition congratulated the government, it made it clear that their ideological fight will continue. He called for early conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, currently under President’s rule, asserting that if Lok Sabha polls can be held then why not State polls.

It appears that the Centre wants to run the state through the Governor’s administration, he alleged.

Trinamool Leaders Sudeep Bandopadhya and Derek O’ Brien used the occasion to talk about the Centre-State relationship and the attack on federalism.

Trinamool also raised the issue of State funding of elections and electoral reforms, including reverting to ballot paper.

Among the issues that the Congress plans to raise include unemployment, agrarian distress, attack on the freedom of press, issues about altering the federal structure, attack on constitutional institutions women’s safety and price rise.

