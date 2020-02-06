National

All 645 evacuees test negative for coronavirus

more-in

1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the virus as on February 5.

All 645 evacuees from Wuhan, China, have tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

It said 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the virus as on February 5. Furthermore, 510 samples had been sent to laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and all had tested negative, except for three already tested positive. “The positive cases are clinically stable,” the release said.

“In case of fever, cough and symptoms of pneumonia, seek medical attention immediately. For any technical query on 2019-nCoV, call the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline at +91-11-23978046 or email at ncov2019@gmail.com,” it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
disease
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 11:30:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/all-645-evacuees-test-negative-for-coronavirus/article30755509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY