All 645 evacuees test negative for coronavirus

All 645 evacuees from Wuhan, China, have tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday.
It said 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the virus as on February 5. Furthermore, 510 samples had been sent to laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and all had tested negative, except for three already tested positive. “The positive cases are clinically stable,” the release said.
“In case of fever, cough and symptoms of pneumonia, seek medical attention immediately. For any technical query on 2019-nCoV, call the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline at +91-11-23978046 or email at ncov2019@gmail.com,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.