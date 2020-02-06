All 645 evacuees test negative for coronavirus

All 645 evacuees from Wuhan, China, have tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

It said 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the virus as on February 5. Furthermore, 510 samples had been sent to laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and all had tested negative, except for three already tested positive. “The positive cases are clinically stable,” the release said.

“In case of fever, cough and symptoms of pneumonia, seek medical attention immediately. For any technical query on 2019-nCoV, call the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline at +91-11-23978046 or email at ncov2019@gmail.com,” it said.