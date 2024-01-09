Akhilesh meets party MLAs, ex-MLAs; says 2024 election is crucial to save democracy

January 09, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on January 9 held a meeting at State party headquarters in Lucknow with the party MLAs and former legislators ahead of 2024 Parliamentary election. The SP chief took suggestions from the party leaders on candidature for individual seats in a sealed envelope. Mr. Yadav, while speaking with the party leaders described the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as anti-Other Backward Classes (OBCs), anti-Dalit and anti-minority.

“Our national president Akhilesh ji, directed the party leaders including MLAs, to strengthen the organisational structure at the booth level. His mantra is clear, winning booths holds the key for winning the seat. Some leaders also gave suggestions about candidature on individual seat publicly, while some gave suggestions and reason in writing for giving someone the party’s ticket in an envelope,” Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’ told The Hindu.

Mr. Yadav also said that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is not only the election for five years but will shape the future of coming generations. “We will have to leave no stone unturned in defeating the BJP. The 2024 election will not only decide the future five years of India but also shape the future of coming generations. We will have to save democracy and constitution in India by defeating the BJP,” the SP president added.

He also targeted the ruling BJP for creating an economic crisis in the country along with rapid unemployment. “The ten years of the BJP regime are known for failures on all fronts. An economic crisis is being created in our country with high inflation and rapid unemployment. Every section of the society from farmers, women, youth, and middle class is suffering under the BJP dispensation,” Mr. Yadav said.