GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Airports to ensure Digi Yatra registration is voluntary and consensual: Scindia

The Aviation Minister’s comments followed complaints from passengers about forceful collection of personal data at airports

January 27, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
File picture of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at the launch of Digi Yatra

File picture of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at the launch of Digi Yatra | Photo Credit: PTI

Airports have been advised to ensure that registration of air travellers for the Digi Yatra initiative, which provides digital processing of passengers at various checkpoints with the help of a face scan, is “completely voluntary”, Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote in response to a letter from TMC MP Saket Gokhale following complaints from passengers. 

ALSO READ
What are the complaints about Digi Yatra? | Explained

“The issue raised by you has been examined and airport operators have been advised to sensitise Digi buddies on consent taking process and keeping use of Digi Yatra completely voluntary,” Mr. Scindia said in his letter on January 24. Digi buddies are staff hired by airports to assist passengers to enrol for Digi Yatra.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale wrote to Mr. Scindia after he received several complaints from air travellers that their “biometrics were being sneakily taken without their consent”. The Hindu also reported on January 5 about widespread concern among passengers that their facial biometrics were being recorded by airport staff in a “coercive and deceptive” manner without their consent or knowledge.

In his letter, the Minister also explained that consent of passengers was a prerequisite for recording facial biometric data at the time of registration. He reiterated that the data is purged from the airport systems within 24 hours of flight departure.

The Digi Yatra initiative, currently being implemented at 13 airports, involves a mobile app where passengers can register with the help of their Aadhaar and a selfie so that they can use their face as a boarding pass at various checkpoints at an airport.

Questions have been raised about lack of safeguards to ensure privacy and the Digi Yatra policy allowing any security or government agency access to passenger data as well as changing the data purge settings based on “security requirements” as well as loopholes that could lead to third parties acquiring passenger data.

Earlier this week, the Minister also held a advisory group meeting with various airports where the strategy to implement Digi Yatra for international travel was discussed.

Related Topics

air transport / personal data collection / data protection

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.