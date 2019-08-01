National

Aircel-Maxis deal: Delhi court extends protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti till August 9

Karti Chidambaram at Parliament during the Budget Session, in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: PTI

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till August 9 the interim protection from arrest to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

Special Judge O.P. Saini extended the relief after the argument on anticipatory bail plea of the father-son duo remained inconclusive as both the agencies sought time to argue the matter further.

During the hearing, Chidambaram told the court there was no ground for it to deny them anticipatory bail, opposed by the two central probe agencies.

