Air India unveils new uniforms for cabin crew

December 12, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Special arrangement

Special arrangement

Air India on Tuesday unveiled brand-new uniforms for cabin crew and pilots designed by celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra. The female cabin crew attire features an ombre saree in hues of red and aubergine, along with blouse and blazer. They will also have the option to wear “saree-pants.”

Red colour will be seen on junior crew, and aubergine on senior crew.

The male cabin crew will sport black and red bandh gala. The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India’s first Airbus A350.

