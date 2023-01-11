Air India midair urination case | Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

January 11, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police on January 11 challenged a magisterial court’s order of January 7 denying the custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight. A sessions court is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

The fact was mentioned by the police before a Metropolitan Magistrate during the bail application of the accused.

Another magisterial court had sent Mr. Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea

Meanwhile, a Delhi court reserved its order on the bail application of Mr. Mishra.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg reserved the order on the plea, which said the act was not driven by sexual desire and that it was not aimed at outraging the complainant’s modesty.