HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India midair urination case | Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight

January 11, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Policemen escort Shankar Mishra, arrested for being an unruly airline passenger, outside a court in New Delhi on Jan. 7, 2023.

Policemen escort Shankar Mishra, arrested for being an unruly airline passenger, outside a court in New Delhi on Jan. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Delhi Police on January 11 challenged a magisterial court’s order of January 7 denying the custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight. A sessions court is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

The fact was mentioned by the police before a Metropolitan Magistrate during the bail application of the accused.

Another magisterial court had sent Mr. Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea

Meanwhile, a Delhi court reserved its order on the bail application of Mr. Mishra.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg reserved the order on the plea, which said the act was not driven by sexual desire and that it was not aimed at outraging the complainant’s modesty.

Related Topics

air transport / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.