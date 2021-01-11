AIIMS played huge role in patient care, research during crisis: Harsh Vardhan

We must remember the daily battles fought by its fraternity. Our doctors are our real heroes, says Minister

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has made enormous contributions to patient care, research and education during the crisis, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday. “As we recover from the COVID pandemic which has shaken us to the core, we must remember the daily battles fought by the AIIMS fraternity. Our doctors are our real heroes.”

Addressing its 47th convocation, the Minister noted that the legacy of AIIMS should be preserved as we advance towards a new tomorrow. “We must be more than observers on the sidelines. We must make choices and take actions that may be difficult. We together can add the next chapter in the rich legacy.

“AIIMS thrived and survived through numerous challenges. Character is indispensable in any great educational undertaking and that is reflected in the long history of the institution,” he said warning against complacency and stagnation.

“We have to change and progress. We cannot be left standing in a changing world.”

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO SEARO, said over the past months, AIIMS carried a vital role in standardising care across the country.

“AIIMS is one of the leading contributors to medical research. Investing in health is not a cost rather an investment. The pandemic has shown us that investing in public health is one of the most efficient ways to promote and secure sustainable development,” she said.

Six senior faculty members were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for their contribution and more than 1,100 students received their degrees with medals of excellence awarded to 90 of them.