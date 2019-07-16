National

AIADMK stalls Rajya Sabha over dropping of Tamil from postal dept. exam

House adjourned within nine minutes of convening

AIADMK MPs protesting against government’s decision to drop regional languages, including Tamil, from the postal department examination stalled the Rajya Sabha proceedings.

The House was adjourned within nine minutes of convening on July 16 as the AIADMK MPs stood from their seat and raised slogans, demanding that the government come up with a cohesive reply on the issue.

“We shall continue with our protest till the government responds,” AIADMK floor leader A. Navaneethakrishnan said.

Parties from Tamil Nadu had raised the issue on July 15 too. They said that the exams were for positions in rural areas and holding exams in English and Hindi would be a setback to rural students.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, protests continued. The House was adjourned again for 15 minutes and later till 2 pm.

