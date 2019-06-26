AgustaWestland case: SC stays Delhi HC order allowing Rajeev Saxena to go abroad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Rajeev Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper case, to go abroad for medical treatment.

A vacation Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai directed the AIIMS to set up a medical board for a thorough examination of Mr. Saxena, who is suffering from blood cancer and other ailments.

The Bench directed that the Director of AIIMS submit a report about the condition of Mr. Saxena within three weeks. “The report would also indicate whether the medical treatment and the procedure prescribed and required are available in India,” it said.

The Bench took note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s submission that new facts had surfaced on violation of income tax and money laundering laws. Mr. Mehta submitted that an application would be filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this regard.

It asked Mr. Saxena to respond to the ED’s petition against the High Court order permitting him to visit the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe for treatment of blood cancer from June 25 to July 24.

The ED, through Mr. Mehta, had contested the High Court order on the ground that he had no roots in India and may not return if permitted to go abroad.

On June 10, the High Court, while allowing Mr. Saxena to go abroad, noted that he had been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.

On March 25, a trial court in New Delhi allowed Mr. Saxena to become an approver in the case.

Mr. Saxena, a director of the Dubai-based firms UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.