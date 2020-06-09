National

Agriculture Ministry using pesticides on ban list to fight locust invasion

Proposed ban will hike costs for Indian farmers, lead to export losses: PMFAI

In its battle against an ongoing locust invasion in western India, the Agriculture Ministry is now using some of the very same pesticides which it proposed to ban in a draft notification last month, according to aggrieved pesticide manufacturers.

Also read: India reaches out to Pakistan to fight locusts

If the Centre does not heed their plea, they plan to go to court against the proposed ban of 27 major pesticides, which they claim will increase prices four-fold for Indian farmers, and result in business losses worth ₹16,000 crore in the domestic and export market as well.

In a draft gazette notification on May 14, the Agriculture Ministry proposed to ban 27 pesticide formulations, several of which are highly toxic and have been linked to farmer deaths, and have also been banned in other countries. It listed alternative formulations which could be used instead. Comments have been solicited for 45 days.

Call for investigation

“All these 27 molecules have been registered in India by the regulatory authority, meeting all scientific evaluations for safety and efficacy, backed up by scientific data. These generic pesticides are used in India since 1970 without any risk or adverse impact to humans, animals and environment, and includes Malathion that was extensively used by the government during the recent locust attack,” Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India’s (PMFAI) Pradip Dave told journalists at an online press conference on Tuesday. He called for an investigation by a scientific panel including government agricultural scientists.

Also read: Marauding locust swarms killed in Dausa with insecticide spray

Rajju Shroff, chairman of pesticides major UPL, pointed out that the alternative formulations were sold at a cost of ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 per litre in comparison to ₹350 to ₹400 per litre for the existing pesticides, and accused international players of trying to wipe out the generics market in India, to the detriment of the Indian farmer. “Government may not care about industry or employment, but what about farmers? We are in touch with farmers’ groups, and they will help us convince the government,” he said, accusing foreign-funded NGOs of running a propaganda campaign.

These 27 pesticides comprise 40% of the domestic market and will result in a ₹5,000-₹6,000 crore hit to domestic business, according to PMFAI. However, the bigger hit would be to exports, which are worth ₹10,000-₹11,000 crore. India is the world’s second largest exporter of pesticides.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 9:40:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/agriculture-ministry-using-pesticides-on-ban-list-to-fight-locust-invasion/article31789626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY