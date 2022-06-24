Agnipath will create two categories of soldiers: Congress

“Having soldiers with different privileges fighting in the same unit could be a potentially dangerous situation”

The Agnipath scheme will create two categories of soldiers, which will impact the cohesion of combat units, the Congress said on Friday, as it accused the Narendra Modi government of playing around with national security.

Making his debut as a national spokesperson of the Congress on a day the Indian Air Force started the registration process for Agnipath scheme, former Lok Sabha member Lt. Col. (Retd) Manvendra Singh said, having soldiers with different privileges fighting in the same unit could be a potentially “dangerous” situation. “When there is difference of status, difference in pay, perks, allowances between two soldiers doing the same duties, it is a very dangerous situation and sure shot disaster,” he told reporters.

“Has the Government thought about unit cohesion in an environment in which Agniveers will be serving alongside Sepoys who enjoy secure pensions and more generous benefits and allowances that include three times as much leave entitlement as them?” he asked.

The Congress spokesperson said the biggest impact would be on the scale of recruitment in terms of sheer numbers and the principle of regional balance that was usually followed by the armed forces in national interest.

He also questioned the effectiveness as well as motivation of a combat soldier with just a six-month training.

“Has the government given any thought to the risks of releasing a large number of trained military personnel into an environment of scarce jobs and temptations from criminal quarters, or worse?” asked the Congress spokesperson.

The party also strongly countered the government’s assertion that Agniveers would be absorbed in Central armed police forces (CAPF), Coast Guards, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and Assam Rifles, among others, with current data on re-employment. The party said that according to 2021 Ministry of Defence data, ex-servicemen were entitled to 10% of Group C and 20% of Group D jobs in the Central government, but the actual numbers were 1.29% and 1.66%. The CAPF had a 10% quota, but ex-servicemen accounted for 0.47% in Group C, 0.87% in Group B and 2.20% in Group A posts, said a Congress statement and pointed to an identical situation for Central PSUs.

“Nearly 50,000 young people have spent the last three years undergoing physical and medical and awaiting written tests for seniority. Now, they will have to start from scratch,” Mr. Singh said.

He also questioned the delay in appointing a new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after the tragic death of General Bipin Rawat. “The most important post in the Armed Forces has been lying vacant for six months,” he said.