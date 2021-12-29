National

After Muslims, Christians target of Hindutva brigade: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on December 29 claimed that after Muslims, Christians were the new target of the Hindutva brigade, citing the government's refusal to renew the FCRA registration for the Missionaries of Charity.

Mr. Chidambaram, who is senior election observer of the Congress for Goa, also claimed that the mainstream media had banished the story of Home Ministry's action related to Missionaries of Charity (MoC) from its pages and termed it "sad and shameful".

Also Read
The Ministry of Home Affairs extended the deadline till December 31, from the earlier September 30, for NGOs to apply for renewal. File

Thousands of NGOs in limbo over renewal

 

"The rejection of renewal to MoC is a direct attack on NGOs who are doing yeoman service for the 'poor and wretched' of India," he said on Twitter.

"In the case of MoC, it reveals bias and prejudice against Christian charity work. After Muslims, Christians are the new target of the Hindutva brigade," Mr. Chidambaram said.

After two successive defeats in the Goa assembly elections, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in State polls early next year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 11:16:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/after-muslims-christians-target-of-hindutva-brigade-chidambaram/article38060727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY