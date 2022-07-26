After BSP’s cold shoulder, SBSP says it never approached the party

Samajwadi Party dubs Rajbhar’s politics as ‘hollow’ and bereft of ideology

A day after Bahujan Samaj Party took a veiled dig at Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party said it neither approached the BSP nor held talks with it.

On Monday, BSP national coordinator Akash Anand tweeted, "The entire world praises the administration and discipline of the Mayawati government. But some opportunistic people are using Behenji's name for doing politics." He urged people to beware of "selfish people".

The statement assumed significance as it came a day after SBSP chief O. P. Rajbhar indicated that he was interested in an alliance with the BSP and would meet party supremo Mayawati.

Mr. Rajbhar was once close to Kanshiram and was one of the founding members of the BSP before he parted ways with Ms. Mayawati to form the SBSP in 2002.

Responding to Mr. Anand’s remark, SBSP chief spokesperson Arun Rajbhar on Tuesday said SBSP works on the basis of its ideology and thoughts. "It was his (Anand’s) statement, his thought... We neither went to the BSP nor had any talks. He is saying it on his own. We only talked about our priorities. Our leader had worked with Kanshiram."

He added that everything was "uncertain" in politics and "political equations" would keep changing.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday described Mr. Rajbhar’s politics as “hollow” as he kept changing his statements. “Rajbhar and his party are bereft of ideology. He is only a bayan bahadur (good at only making statements), who keeps on making a mockery of himself by changing his statements.”

Mr. Maurya said although the SBSP is in electoral politics for two decades, Mr. Rajbhar had not been able to get even a single MLA elected on his own. He said the SBSP had got four seats in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 Assembly elections, and six in partnership with SP in the 2022 Assembly elections. SBSP’s participation in the legislative Assembly increased in 2022 with support from SP, Mr. Maurya underlined.