After BJP slams Emergency, Congress hits back describing BJP’s rule as ‘government of two people’

The Congress on Thursday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over his attack on the 45th anniversary of the Emergency and asked why the BJP-led Centre that runs a “majoritarian rule” is described as a “government of two people”.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the country’s ruling party needs to answer why horse trading and mass defections capture its only legacy.
“As India’s ruling party, BJP needs to answer: Why is its majoritarian rule described as Govt of 2 people only and all others as mere side kicks,” he asked on Twitter.
“Why is horse trading, mass defections and institution capture its only legacy? Why is it obsessed in its vile hatred of Nehru-Gandhi’s (sic),” Mr. Surjewala asked.
Congress leader Pawan Khera said an “undeclared Emergency” has been imposed in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“In the last six years, the way the Prime Minister has tried to weaken democracy and destroy democratic institutions, an undeclared Emergency has been imposed in the country,” he said at a press conference, adding that this is dangerous for a democracy.
Senior BJP leaders slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging that the interests of “one family” prevailed over those of the party and the country.
Mr. Shah alleged that the “Emergency mindset” still prevailed in the Congress and that the “sad truth” was that leaders were feeling suffocated in the party.
