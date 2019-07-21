National

Advani, Sushma Swaraj pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

The mortal remains of three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit reaches the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road, New Delhi on July 21, 2019.

The mortal remains of three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit reaches the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road, New Delhi on July 21, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Jaideep Deo Bhanj

Three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passed away due to cardiac arrest at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on July 20

BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday paid homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence here. NCP leader Shanker Singh Vaghela also paid respects to Dikshit.

Dikshit, 81, passed away on July 20 afternoon at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi due to cardiac arrest.

“I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dikshit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being.” Ms. Swaraj tweeted.

Ms. Swaraj was succeeded by Dikshit after the BJP lost power in 1998.

Since morning scores of people have paid homage to Dikhsit at her residence.

Her mortal remains will be taken to the AICC headquarters and then to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office — the party unit she headed until her death — and then to Nigam Bodh ghat for cremation.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 9:33:24 PM

