ADR co-founder says those snooping on him had wasted their resources

All work available in public domain, says Chhokar

The co-founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Jagdeep S. Chhokar, on Monday said whoever was snooping on him had wasted their resources. Mr. Chhokar was reacting to reports of his name figuring on a list of potential snooping targets of the Pegasus spyware.

A retired professor of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Mr. Chhokar said his work with the ADR was “all in the public domain”. He said he and his colleagues at ADR had been in the public eye during the Lok Sabha election in 2019, when his phone was reportedly targeted.

“The only reason I can think of that I was targeted is that elections were going on. I have made my stand against holding simultaneous elections and use of electoral bonds public. Whoever was behind it, they wasted their resources. There are so many dangerous people in the country instead of me,” he said.

Mr. Chhokar added that he viewed the events as a violation of privacy and that it showed “there is nothing private in this world and this country”.